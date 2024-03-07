This speech was part of the international conference “Terrorism: State and Non-State Sponsored Versions” organized by TerrorSpring, an Iranian foundation that fights terrorism.

Good morning,

My name is Giulio Chinappi, and I am the founder of a website called World Politics Blog which analyzes the main topics of world politics from a non-aligned perspective. First of all, I would like to thank the organizers of this event for inviting me and giving me the opportunity to talk about this very interesting topic. In particular, I would like to address the wrong perception Western people have of terrorism and the hypocrisy and double standard that Western countries, in particular the United States of America, use as a means of political propaganda.

On Western media, we often hear people talking about terrorism. However, a clear definition of terrorism is never given, and this word is usually applied to those countries or organizations that challenge the Western-led world order. According to Edward Herman, the definition of terrorism is not clear because “the powerful define terrorism”, and they define terrorism in order to exclude their own acts from the definition of terrorism. What is interesting, is that Herman wrote the article I am quoting in 1987, but his analysis seems to still be valid today.

In particular, when we talk about the power to define terrorism, we should talk about the United States of America. As you may know, since 1979 the US government has claimed the right to draw up a list of “States sponsors of terrorism.” The fact that a single country assumes the power to decide whether other countries are “sponsors of terrorism” should already be condemned, as this right should only belong to a multilateral organization such as the UN. Indeed, the United States does not have neither the moral nor the legal authority to do so.

Furthermore, the criteria for inclusion on the U.S. list are often vague and subjective, leaving room for political manipulation and selective targeting. This means that some nations may find themselves branded as state sponsors of terrorism on the basis of geopolitical agendas and strategic interests, not on concrete evidence.

At the moment, the afore-mentioned list includes four countries, namely Syria, Cuba, Iran and the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea, better known as North Korea. This shows how the US government only includes in the list those countries that oppose their hegemonic project, unfairly accusing them in order to advance certain geopolitical objectives. Indeed, the list has no credibility at all when we consider the points we have exposed.

Moreover, the U.S. list fails to hold the actual states sponsors of terrorism accountable. There are glaring omissions, with certain nations escaping scrutiny despite their documented support for extremist groups. Indeed, if the list was more objective, this should include some close Washington allies, such as Israel, not to mention the United States of America itself, which should be considered as the main sponsor of world terrorism.

While condemning other nations for their alleged support of terrorism, the United States has itself been implicated in sponsoring international terrorism through its military interventions, drone strikes, and support for proxy forces. This glaring double standard undermines the moral authority of the United States and diminishes its credibility as a self-proclaimed leader in the global fight against terrorism.

Again Edward Herman, in 1987, clearly stated that the United States is indeed a sponsor of international terrorism. Not only the United States is a sponsor of international terrorism, but it happens that those countries that they include in their own illegitimate list are among the main victims of the US-sponsored terrorism. Cuba, for example, can be considered as the country that has suffered the greatest number of US-sponsored terrorist attacks in the past six decades. Andrew Bacevich, Professor of International Relations and History at Boston University, has stated that “in its determination to destroy the Cuban Revolution, the Kennedy administration […] embarked upon what was, in effect, a program of state-sponsored terrorism”.

The United States has provided extensive lethal and non-lethal aid to many Syrian militant groups fighting against the Syrian legitimate government, which is why the Syrian government has directly accused the United States of sponsoring terrorism in Syria. Research found that external support for anti-Assad Syrian rebels “significantly augmented the quantity and quality of weapons available to [ISIS] forces,” including “anti-tank weapons purchased by the United States that ended up in possession of the Islamic State within two months of leaving the factory”.

These are not isolated cases, as the United States have supported a large number of terrorist organizations all over the world, in order to attack those countries that do not accept their hegemonic project. We should not forget the US implications in many tragedies all over the world, and the support they offered to the Colombian paramilitary group, to the Nicaraguan Contras, to the Kosovo Liberation Army, to MEK in Iran and to other terrorist organizations all over the world.

The US have conducted terrorist action in Italy as well, during the so-called Years of Lead, a period of socio-political turmoil in Italy that lasted from the late 1960s into the early 1980s. According to General Gianadelio Maletti, US intelligence services instigated and sponsored right-wing terrorism in Italy during the 1970s as part of the strategy of tension. According to the investigation of Italian judge Guido Salvini, the neo-fascist organizations involved in the strategy of tension, “La Fenice, Avanguardia nazionale, Ordine nuovo” were the “troops” of “clandestine armed forces,” directed by components of the “state apparatus related to the CIA”. Guido Salvini said that “the role of the Americans was ambiguous, halfway between knowing and not preventing and actually inducing people to commit atrocities”.

In conclusion, the hypocrisy and double standards employed by the United States in the matter of terrorism are glaring and deeply troubling. While the U.S. government denounces and penalizes other nations for their alleged sponsorship of terrorism, it simultaneously engages in actions that perpetuate violence, destabilization, and human suffering in various parts of the world.

Giulio Chinappi critica le percezioni occidentali del terrorismo, evidenziando l’ipocrisia nelle azioni degli Stati Uniti. Mette in dubbio l’autorità degli Stati Uniti nell’etichettare altri Stati come “promotori del terrorismo”, e accusa gli Stati Uniti di sostenere il terrorismo a livello mondiale. Infine, condanna i doppi standard degli Stati Uniti, affermando la loro complicità nella destabilizzazione globale.

Questo intervento è stato realizzato come parte della conferenza internazionale conference “Terrorism: State and Non-State Sponsored Versions” organizzata da TerrorSpring, una fondazione iraniana che lotta contro il terrorismo.

Buongiorno,

Mi chiamo Giulio Chinappi e sono il fondatore di un sito web chiamato World Politics Blog che analizza i principali argomenti della politica mondiale da una prospettiva non allineata. Innanzitutto, vorrei ringraziare gli organizzatori di questo evento per avermi invitato e per avermi dato l’opportunità di parlare di questo argomento molto interessante. In particolare, vorrei affrontare la percezione errata che le persone occidentali hanno del terrorismo e l’ipocrisia e il doppio standard che i Paesi occidentali, in particolare gli Stati Uniti d’America, utilizzano come mezzo di propaganda politica.

Nei media occidentali, sentiamo spesso parlare di terrorismo. Tuttavia, una definizione chiara del terrorismo non viene mai data, e questa parola viene di solito applicata a quei Paesi o organizzazioni che sfidano l’ordine mondiale guidato dall’Occidente. Secondo Edward Herman, la definizione di terrorismo non è chiara perché “i potenti definiscono il terrorismo“, e definiscono il terrorismo per escludere i loro stessi atti dalla definizione di terrorismo. Ciò che è interessante è che Herman ha scritto l’articolo che sto citando nel 1987, ma la sua analisi sembra essere ancora valida oggi.

In particolare, quando parliamo del potere di definire il terrorismo, dovremmo parlare degli Stati Uniti d’America. Come saprete, dal 1979 il governo degli Stati Uniti si è arrogato il diritto di stilare una lista di “Stati promotori del terrorismo“. Il fatto che un singolo Paese assuma il potere di decidere se altri Paesi siano “promotori del terrorismo” dovrebbe già essere condannato, poiché questo diritto dovrebbe appartenere solo a un’organizzazione multilaterale come l’ONU. Infatti, gli Stati Uniti non hanno né l’autorità morale né quella legale per farlo.

Inoltre, i criteri per l’inclusione nella lista degli Stati Uniti sono spesso vaghi e soggettivi, lasciando spazio a manipolazioni politiche e targeting selettivo. Ciò significa che alcune nazioni potrebbero trovarsi etichettate come promotori del terrorismo sulla base di agende geopolitiche e interessi strategici, non su prove concrete.

Al momento, la suddetta lista include quattro Paesi, ossia Siria, Cuba, Iran e la Repubblica Democratica Popolare di Corea, meglio conosciuta come Corea del Nord. Ciò dimostra come il governo degli Stati Uniti includa nella lista solo quei Paesi che si oppongono al loro progetto egemonico, accusandoli ingiustamente al fine di portare avanti determinati obiettivi geopolitici. Infatti, la lista non ha alcuna credibilità quando consideriamo i punti che abbiamo esposto.

Inoltre, la lista degli Stati Uniti non riesce a rendere conto degli effettivi Stati promotori del terrorismo. Ci sono omissioni evidenti, con alcune nazioni che sfuggono all’analisi nonostante il loro documentato sostegno a gruppi estremisti. Infatti, se la lista fosse più obiettiva, dovrebbe includere alcuni stretti alleati di Washington, come Israele, per non parlare degli Stati Uniti stessi, che dovrebbero essere considerati come il principale promotore del terrorismo mondiale.

Mentre condannano altre nazioni per il loro presunto sostegno al terrorismo, gli Stati Uniti sono stati implicati loro stessi nel finanziare il terrorismo internazionale attraverso le loro operazioni militari, gli attacchi con i droni e il sostegno alle forze per procura. Questo doppio standard eclatante mina l’autorità morale degli Stati Uniti e ne diminuisce la credibilità come autoproclamato leader nella lotta globale contro il terrorismo.

Ancora una volta Edward Herman, nel 1987, ha chiaramente affermato che gli Stati Uniti sono effettivamente un promotore del terrorismo internazionale. Non solo gli Stati Uniti promuovono il terrorismo internazionale, ma si dà il caso che quei Paesi che includono nella loro stessa lista illegittima siano invero tra le principali vittime del terrorismo sponsorizzato dagli Stati Uniti. Cuba, ad esempio, può essere considerata il Paese che ha subito il maggior numero di attacchi terroristici sponsorizzati dagli Stati Uniti negli ultimi sei decenni. Andrew Bacevich, professore di relazioni internazionali e storia alla Boston University, ha affermato che “nella sua determinazione a distruggere la Rivoluzione Cubana, l’amministrazione Kennedy […] ha intrapreso ciò che era, in effetti, un programma di terrorismo sponsorizzato dallo Stato”.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno estensivamente fornito armi letali e non letali a molti gruppi militanti siriani che combattono contro il legittimo governo siriano, motivo per cui il governo siriano ha accusato direttamente gli Stati Uniti di sponsorizzare il terrorismo in Siria. Una ricerca ha scoperto che il supporto esterno ai ribelli siriani anti-Assad “ha notevolmente aumentato la quantità e la qualità delle armi disponibili per le forze [dell’ISIS]”, comprese “armi anticarro acquistate dagli Stati Uniti che sono finite in possesso dello Stato Islamico entro due mesi dalla fabbricazione”.

Questi non sono casi isolati, poiché gli Stati Uniti hanno sostenuto un gran numero di organizzazioni terroristiche in tutto il mondo, al fine di attaccare quei Paesi che non accettano il loro progetto egemonico. Non dovremmo dimenticare le implicazioni degli Stati Uniti in molte tragedie in tutto il mondo e il sostegno offerto ai gruppi paramilitari colombiani, ai Contras nicaraguensi, all’Esercito di Liberazione del Kosovo, al MEK in Iran e ad altre organizzazioni terroristiche in tutto il mondo.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno condotto azioni terroristiche anche in Italia, durante i cosiddetti Anni di Piombo, un periodo di tumulto socio-politico in Italia che è durato dalla fine degli anni ’60 ai primi anni ’80. Secondo il generale Gianadelio Maletti, i servizi di intelligence statunitensi hanno istigato e sponsorizzato il terrorismo di destra in Italia durante gli anni ’70 come parte della strategia della tensione. Secondo l’indagine del giudice italiano Guido Salvini, le organizzazioni neo-fasciste coinvolte nella strategia della tensione, “La Fenice, Avanguardia Nazionale, Ordine Nuovo”, erano le “truppe” di “forze armate clandestine”, dirette da componenti dell’”apparato di Stato legato alla CIA”. Guido Salvini ha detto che “il ruolo degli americani era ambiguo, a metà tra il sapere e il non impedire e il realmente indurre le persone a commettere atrocità”.

In conclusione, l’ipocrisia e il doppio standard adottati dagli Stati Uniti in materia di terrorismo sono evidenti e profondamente preoccupanti. Mentre il governo degli Stati Uniti denuncia e punisce altre nazioni per il loro presunto sostegno al terrorismo, allo stesso tempo intraprende azioni che perpetuano la violenza, la destabilizzazione e la sofferenza umana in varie parti del mondo.